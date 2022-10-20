On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 12:46 pm
1 min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

TODAY

American Express and Verizon report quarterly results. Oilfield services company Baker Hughes delivers its weekly tally of U.S. oil and natural gas rigs.

SPOTLIGHT

SPOTLIGHT

AT&T had its best day in more than two years after the phone carrier topped Wall Street’s third-quarter sales and profit forecasts on the strength of a growing subscriber base.

CENTERPIECE

Builder blues

Homebuilders are more glum about the housing market than they’ve been in a decade. Rising mortgage rates making homes less affordable are to blame.

STORY STOCKS

Tesla (TSLA)

IBM (IBM)

Union Pacific (UNP)

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

AT&T (T)

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

WD-40 (WDFC)

Allstate (ALL)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX)

Despite recent struggles, Morningstar says this fund benefits from “skilled leadership, a supporting team full of domain experts, and a well-calibrated investment approach.”

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Top Stories