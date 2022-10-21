On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 12:31 pm
1 min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Conference Board delivers its monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday. The Commerce Department releases its September tally of new U.S. home sales Wednesday. Apple reports quarterly results Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT

READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Conference Board delivers its monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday. The Commerce Department releases its September tally of new U.S. home sales Wednesday. Apple reports quarterly results Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

Robert Half fell by the most in more than two years after the staffing and human resources consultancy reported third-quarter sales and profit that missed Wall Street targets.

CENTERPIECE

Flexible flyers flock

Business travel still lags the recovery in leisure trips but the pandemic has made travelers more flexible in ways that could help airlines in the long run.

STORY STOCKS

Snap (SNAP)

Twitter (TWTR)

CSX (CSX)

        Read more: Business News

SVB Financial (SIVB)

Boston Beer (SAM)

Schlumberger (SLB)

American Express (AXP)

Robert Half (RHI)

FUND FOCUS

American Funds Global Balanced (GBLAX)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

This fund remains a “strong option for global diversification,” Morningstar says. While run by “proven veterans,” its “defensive tilt and a modest value bias” have “proved costly at times.”

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 DigiMarCon Africa 2022 - Digital...
10|27 Catch 'Em in the Act: An...
10|27 Embracing Strategic Portfolio...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories