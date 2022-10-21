Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 THE WEEK AHEAD The Conference Board delivers its monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday. The Commerce Department releases its September tally of new U.S. home sales Wednesday. Apple reports quarterly results Thursday. SPOTLIGHT READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Conference Board delivers its monthly index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday. The Commerce Department releases its September tally of new U.S. home sales Wednesday. Apple reports quarterly results Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT

Robert Half fell by the most in more than two years after the staffing and human resources consultancy reported third-quarter sales and profit that missed Wall Street targets.

CENTERPIECE

Flexible flyers flock

Business travel still lags the recovery in leisure trips but the pandemic has made travelers more flexible in ways that could help airlines in the long run.

STORY STOCKS

Snap (SNAP)

Twitter (TWTR)

CSX (CSX)

SVB Financial (SIVB)

Boston Beer (SAM)

Schlumberger (SLB)

American Express (AXP)

Robert Half (RHI)

FUND FOCUS

American Funds Global Balanced (GBLAX)

This fund remains a “strong option for global diversification,” Morningstar says. While run by “proven veterans,” its “defensive tilt and a modest value bias” have “proved costly at times.”

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.