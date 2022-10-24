Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 TODAY The Conference Board delivers its latest index of U.S. consumer confidence. S&P releases its CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. General Motors reports quarterly results. SPOTLIGHT Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice,... READ MORE

TODAY

The Conference Board delivers its latest index of U.S. consumer confidence. S&P releases its CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. General Motors reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

Chinese companies tumbled after President Xi Jinping took steps that could give the Communist party a more dominant role in setting economic policy.

CENTERPIECE

Food fight

More U.K. grocery shoppers are turning to discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl as inflation surges.

STORY STOCKS

Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Scholastic (SCHL)

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Tesla (TSLA)

Schlumberger (SLB)

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Dorman Products (DORM)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

FUND FOCUS

Gabelli Equity Income AAA (GABEX)

This fund earns a “Negative” rating from Morningstar, which says its “lofty fees” are a weakness. “Even when adjusting for risk, the fund does not hold up.”

