On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 24, 2022 12:33 pm
< a min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

TODAY

The Conference Board delivers its latest index of U.S. consumer confidence. S&P releases its CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. General Motors reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice,...

READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

TODAY

The Conference Board delivers its latest index of U.S. consumer confidence. S&P releases its CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. General Motors reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss the advancement of cloud adoption and optimization with agency and industry leaders.

Chinese companies tumbled after President Xi Jinping took steps that could give the Communist party a more dominant role in setting economic policy.

CENTERPIECE

Food fight

More U.K. grocery shoppers are turning to discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl as inflation surges.

STORY STOCKS

Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Scholastic (SCHL)

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

        Read more: Business News

Tesla (TSLA)

Schlumberger (SLB)

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Dorman Products (DORM)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

FUND FOCUS

Gabelli Equity Income AAA (GABEX)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

This fund earns a “Negative” rating from Morningstar, which says its “lofty fees” are a weakness. “Even when adjusting for risk, the fund does not hold up.”

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News