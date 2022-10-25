On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 12:43 pm
< a min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

TODAY

The Commerce Department releases its September tally of new U.S. home sales. Facebook’s owner Meta Platforms and Boeing report their quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and...

READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

TODAY

The Commerce Department releases its September tally of new U.S. home sales. Facebook’s owner Meta Platforms and Boeing report their quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Weber soared after the outdoor grill maker said its largest shareholder offered to buy it outright.

CENTERPIECE

Renewables pay off

It’s getting easier to pay off investments in renewable energy. That’s especially true in Europe, where electricity prices are high.

STORY STOCKS

General Motors (GM)

Weber (WEBR)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

        Read more: Business News

SAP (SAP)

General Electric (GE)

Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Crown Holdings (CCK)

JetBlue (JBLU)

FUND FOCUS

Pioneer Equity Income (PEQIX)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

This fund “generally fails to deliver a yield even above broad market benchmarks like the S&P 500 or the Russell 1000 Value Index,” Morningstar says. It earns a “Neutral” rating.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|31 SOFEX 2022: AUSA USA Security and...
10|31 Joint Services Aircrew Systems Industry...
10|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories