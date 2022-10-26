Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
TODAY
Apple and McDonald’s report their latest results, and the U.S. reports its initial estimate of third-quarter economic growth.
SPOTLIGHT
Spotify tumbled after the music streaming service posted a worse third-quarter loss than investors were expecting.
CENTERPIECE
China’s Doldrums
China’s economy is growing again after a sharp contraction, but forecasts for the coming year are among the weakest in decades.
STORY STOCKS
Alphabet (GOOGL)
Microsoft (MSFT)
Texas Instruments (TXN)
Spotify (SPOT)
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
Norfolk Southern (NSC)
Visa (V)
Wingstop (WING)
FUND FOCUS
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)
This fund’s roughly $70 billion asset base “makes it difficult to invest meaningfully in the young up-and-comers that have driven much of the strategy’s past success,” Morningstar says.
