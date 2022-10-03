Money and Markets Digest

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
The government reports data on job openings and factory orders, and Acuity Brands, an industrial lighting company, releases its latest quarterly results.

        Insight by Pegasystems: Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO...

The government reports data on job openings and factory orders, and Acuity Brands, an industrial lighting company, releases its latest quarterly results.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Viasat’s stock price soared after the communications company said it would sell part of its business to longtime partner L3Harris Technologies.

CENTERPIECE

Fueling hate

For years, Facebook pushed the narrative that it was a neutral platform in Myanmar that was misused by malicious people. A new report by Amnesty International states that Facebook’s preferred narrative is false.

STORY STOCKS

Tesla (TSLA)

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Viasat (VSAT)

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

InterDigital (IDCC)

Freshpet (FRPT)

Fluor (FLR)

Twitter (TWTR)

FUND FOCUS

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (VBMFX)

Morningstar says this fund has a “well-constructed portfolio of investment-grade U.S.-dollar-denominated bonds.” Its “broad scope” and “low fee” should help it outperform its rivals in the long run.

Top Stories