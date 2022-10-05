Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 TODAY Conagra Brands and Levi Strauss report their latest quarterly results, and the Labor Department releases its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits. SPOTLIGHT Insight by Maximus and AWS: During... READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

TODAY

Conagra Brands and Levi Strauss report their latest quarterly results, and the Labor Department releases its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits.

SPOTLIGHT

Helen of Troy tumbled after the home and beauty company dialed back its full-year forecast due to changing consumer spending habits.

CENTERPIECE

Natural gas heats up

Natural gas prices are expected to continue climbing this winter as global demand remains strong and inventories stay low amid the ongoing supply disruptions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

STORY STOCKS

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Lamb Weston (LW)

RPM International (RPM)

Smart Global (SGH)

Helen of Troy (HELE)

Phillps 66 (PSX)

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Newmont (NEM)

FUND FOCUS

Vanguard Short-Term Federal (VSGBX)

This fund offers “cheap and practical exposure to low-risk government-backed fare,” Morningstar says. Its process “isn’t flashy” and its fees are “ultralow.”

