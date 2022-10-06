Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 TODAY The Labor Department releases its monthly job market report, the Federal Reserve reports monthly data on consumer borrowing, and Baker Hughes delivers its weekly tally of active oil and natural gas rigs. SPOTLIGHT READ MORE

The Labor Department releases its monthly job market report, the Federal Reserve reports monthly data on consumer borrowing, and Baker Hughes delivers its weekly tally of active oil and natural gas rigs.

McCormick rose after the food seasoning maker posted record third-quarter sales and affirmed its full-year projections, despite ongoing supply chain difficulties.

Housekeeping shortage

U.S. hotels are struggling to hire enough housekeepers, despite raising pay and cutting back on daily room cleaning.

McCormick (MKC)

Venator Materials (VNTR)

Marathon Oil (MRO)

Peloton (PTON)

Amazon (AMZN)

JetBlue (JBLU)

Chevron (CVX)

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Fidelity Intermediate Bond (FTHRX)

This fund has a “skilled team and disciplined approach that courts risk carefully,” Morningstar says. It’s “worth a look for investors seeking less interest-rate sensitivity.”

