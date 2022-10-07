Money and Markets Digest

On Air: Agency in Focus
The Associated Press
October 7, 2022
Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its most recent interest rate policy meeting Wednesday. The Labor Department delivers its September snapshot of consumer inflation Thursday. JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results Friday.

SPOTLIGHT

READ MORE

Levi Strauss’ stock price sank after the iconic blue jean maker failed to hit third-quarter sales targets and cut its full-year outlook.

CENTERPIECE

Slumping chip sales

After struggling to keep up with the voracious demand for computer chips following pandemic lockdowns, the semiconductor industry appears to be heading into a mild slump.

STORY STOCKS

Ambac Financial (AMBC)

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

DraftKings (DKNG)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

CVS Health (CVS)

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Credit Suisse (CS)

ConocoPhillips (COP)

FUND FOCUS

Vanguard Wellington (VWELX)

This stalwart fund has a “bright future under new leaders,” Morningstar says. It’s got an “experienced team employing a quality-focused and risk-aware process, combined with low fees.”

