On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 12:33 pm
< a min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

TODAY

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its monthly small business index. Consumer electronics company Voxx International and metal coatings supplier AZZ report quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Maximus and AWS:...

READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

TODAY

The National Federation of Independent Business releases its monthly small business index. Consumer electronics company Voxx International and metal coatings supplier AZZ report quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Amazon is investing nearly $1 billion to add thousands of more eclectic vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.

CENTERPIECE

Dollar domination

The U.S. dollar is dominating global currencies, which poses risks for the global economy.

STORY STOCKS

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Five9 (FIVN)

        Read more: Business News

PayPal (PYPL)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Boeing (BA)

Freeport McMoRan (FCX)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

FUND FOCUS

American Funds Intl Gr and Inc (IGFFX)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Morningstar says this fund’s “thoughtful structure coupled with low fees make it a solid option for the long term.” Managers are encouraged to stick to their investing styles.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|17 CyberWeek 2022
10|17 NLIT Summit 2022
10|17 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories