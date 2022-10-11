On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 11, 2022 12:52 pm
1 min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

TODAY

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its most recent interest rate policy meeting today. The Labor Department delivers its monthly index of U.S. wholesale prices. PepsiCo reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

TODAY

The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its most recent interest rate policy meeting today. The Labor Department delivers its monthly index of U.S. wholesale prices. PepsiCo reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Lyft plunged to an all-time low after regulators proposed rules that could force companies to classify so-called gig-workers as employees, not contractors as they’ve long done.

CENTERPIECE

Zelle fraud

Zelle, a peer-to-peer instant payment service run by big banks, has a big fraud and scam problem and it’s getting worse, according to a new report from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

STORY STOCKS

KLA (KLAC)

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

        Read more: Business News

Devon Energy (DVN)

Dice Therapeutics (DICE)

Viatris (VTRS)

Uber (UBER)

Walgreens (WBA)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity US Bond Index (FXNAX)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

A “rock-bottom fee and conservative portfolio” make this fund hard to beat, Morningstar says. It earns a “Gold” rating.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Robins AFB Tech Expo
10|18 Public Sector Virtual Roundtable: The...
10|18 Caffeine and Collaboration: DORA...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories