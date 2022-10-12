Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 TODAY The Labor Department releases its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits and its September snapshot of consumer inflation. Delta Air Lines reports quarterly results. SPOTLIGHT Insight by Maximus and AWS:... READ MORE

TODAY

The Labor Department releases its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits and its September snapshot of consumer inflation. Delta Air Lines reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

El Pollo Loco had its biggest gain in more than two years after the California-based chicken restaurant announced a special dividend and stock buyback program.

CENTERPIECE

Consumers see lower inflation

Inflation remains at four-decade highs but consumers could see an end to rising prices in the coming year.

STORY STOCKS

PepsiCo (PEP)

Cameco (CCJ)

Weber (WEBR)

El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

KnowBe4 (KNBE)

Moderna (MRNA)

Owens & Minor (OMI)

T. Rowe Price (TROW)

FUND FOCUS

Vanguard Developed Markets Index Admiral (VTMGX)

Morningstar says this low-fee fund “captures most of the overseas market in a cost-effective way,” earning it a “Silver” rating.

