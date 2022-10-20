Money and Markets Extra Digest

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 12:34 pm
For the week ending Saturday Oct. 22, 2022

MONEY MATTERS-INFLATION-POINTS VALUE

Inflation has made the cash prices of flights and hotel stays skyrocket this year, but it’s having a surprising effect on a different currency: your airline miles and hotel points.

Biden releasing oil from U.S. reserve; Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue; USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

How to spot a great 401(k)

The rise of ransomware is taking a toll on those tasked with containing the damage.

The start of the holiday shopping season is just a month away, and small businesses should already be building buzz to attract shoppers.

Can Ye parlay Parler into success?

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler.

Utah Jazz may have lost their hashtag; MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85M; Esports eyed for betting potential

Historically, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained ground in the months following a midterm election, but uncertainty over Fed rate hikes and the risk of a recession could dim the prospects for an enduring post-election bump.

Ahryun Moon, founder of scheduling software startup GoodTime, talks to The Associated Press about automation, workplace diversity and how the pandemic changed job interviews.

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

Top Stories