Money and Markets Extra Digest

For the week ending Saturday Oct. 8, 2022
MONEY MATTERS-OFFSITE BUSINESS TRAVEL
With fewer employees working in offices, several companies have begun turning toward off-site retreats and meetups to foster connection and improve employee morale.
THE WEEK IN REVIEW
Musk’s $44B offer for Twitter back on; OPEC+ makes big cut to oil output; pump costs may rise; Fewer job openings bodes well for cooling inflation
QUICK FIX
How to help loved ones deal with debt.
TECH TAKE
Google’s short-lived experiment in streaming video games is closing up shop, leaving competitors like Microsoft’s Xbox a clearer path to dominating the cloud-gaming market.
SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR
Focusing on incentives beyond wages is key for smaller businesses to attract and retain workers, experts say.
CENTERPIECE
‘Buyers’ strike’ slams used car sales
CarMax’s sales figures last quarter are sending shudders through the auto business.
MARKET PULSE
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC; Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier; Jumbo pumpkin sets new US record
OFF THE CHARTS-EARNINGS PREVIEW
Wall Street expects the latest round of quarterly profits to show burn marks from the hottest inflation in four decades, and the damage could linger into 2023.
INSIDER Q&A-MOVIE PASS-MITCH LOWE
Former MoviePass and Netflix executive Mitch Lowe talks to The Associated Press about Netflix’s recent missteps, how the video streaming service’s new ad-supported option will help it regain its stride, and why there’s more trouble ahead for struggling movie theaters.
$1,000 DERBY
If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?
