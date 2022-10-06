On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Money and Markets Extra Digest

The Associated Press
October 6, 2022 12:53 pm
2 min read
      

For the week ending Saturday Oct. 8, 2022

MONEY MATTERS-OFFSITE BUSINESS TRAVEL

With fewer employees working in offices, several companies have begun turning toward off-site retreats and meetups to foster connection and improve employee morale.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

READ MORE

For the week ending Saturday Oct. 8, 2022

MONEY MATTERS-OFFSITE BUSINESS TRAVEL

With fewer employees working in offices, several companies have begun turning toward off-site retreats and meetups to foster connection and improve employee morale.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Musk’s $44B offer for Twitter back on; OPEC+ makes big cut to oil output; pump costs may rise; Fewer job openings bodes well for cooling inflation

QUICK FIX

How to help loved ones deal with debt.

TECH TAKE

Google’s short-lived experiment in streaming video games is closing up shop, leaving competitors like Microsoft’s Xbox a clearer path to dominating the cloud-gaming market.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Focusing on incentives beyond wages is key for smaller businesses to attract and retain workers, experts say.

CENTERPIECE

        Read more: Business News

‘Buyers’ strike’ slams used car sales

CarMax’s sales figures last quarter are sending shudders through the auto business.

MARKET PULSE

Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC; Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier; Jumbo pumpkin sets new US record

OFF THE CHARTS-EARNINGS PREVIEW

Wall Street expects the latest round of quarterly profits to show burn marks from the hottest inflation in four decades, and the damage could linger into 2023.

INSIDER Q&A-MOVIE PASS-MITCH LOWE

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Former MoviePass and Netflix executive Mitch Lowe talks to The Associated Press about Netflix’s recent missteps, how the video streaming service’s new ad-supported option will help it regain its stride, and why there’s more trouble ahead for struggling movie theaters.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

For questions about Money & Markets Extra modules, contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|13 Creating and Simulating Reliable Memory...
10|13 Okta Demo Desk
10|13 Succeed in Digital Business With Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories