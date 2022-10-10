Nvidia, Las Vegas Sands fall; Merck, Boeing rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $3.21 to $39.29.
Casino companies with operations in China slipped amid worries about fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar.
Merck & Co., up $2.88 to $90.48.
Merck & Co., up $2.88 to $90.48.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a blood vessel disorder treatment.
Five9 Inc., down $19.67 to $57.30.
The software company’s CEO resigned to accept a leadership position elsewhere.
PayPal Holdings Inc., down $5.65 to $84.52
The digital payments company issued and then quickly withdrew an update to its misinformation policy that sparked a backlash.
Nvidia Corp., down $4.06 to $116.70.
The U.S. government tightened export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips.
Boeing Co., up $2.11 to $131.90.
Mongolian Airlines flew a Boeing 737 Max into China, where the jet has long been grounded over safety concerns.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 31 cents to $29.96.
The copper miner gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $4.17 to $65.63.
Energy companies fell as crude oil prices slipped.
