PepsiCo, Moderna rise; Cameco, Owens & Minor fall

The Associated Press
October 12, 2022 4:19 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

PepsiCo Inc., up $6.80 to $169.39.

The soft drink and snack maker raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

Cameco Corp., down $3.52 to $22.30.

The Canadian uranium miner is partnering with Brookfield Renewable Partners to buy Westinghouse Electric.

Weber Inc., down 61 cents to $6.58.

The maker of barbecue grills and cooking utensils is reportedly considering a debt financing deal with BDT Capital Partners.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., up $1.43 to $10.53.

The California-based fast food chain declared a special dividend and announced a stock buyback plan.

KnowBe4 Inc., up $2.74 to $24.33.

The cybersecurity company is being bought by Vista Equity Partners for about $4.6 billion.

Moderna Inc., up $10 to $130.72.

The vaccine maker is partnering with Merck to develop a cancer vaccine.

Owens & Minor Inc., down $8.12 to $15.10.

The healthcare logistics company cut its profit forecast after reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings.

T. Rowe Price Group, down $5.31 to $98.07.

Investors were disappointed by the investment management firm’s third-quarter update.

Top Stories