Power restored on Danish island; outage was ‘local fault’

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 6:37 am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A power outage briefly hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm Monday. Authorities initially said that an underwater cable from Sweden that provides electricity had been cut, but later blamed it on a local fault.

Energinet, a public company that owns the sea cable that provides electricity to Bornholm, said the power was back up to all the nearly 40,000 resident of Bornholm within four hours.

The power outage occurred just before 8 a.m., TREFOR, which provides Bornholm with power, said. Bornholm is a rocky island of 588 square kilometers (227 sq. miles), south of Sweden.

The outage provoked concern after blasts last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — two leaks were reported off Sweden and two off Denmark. All were in international waters.

The governments of Denmark and Sweden said they suspected that several hundred pounds of explosives were involved in carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage. The leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane into the air.

