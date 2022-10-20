Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported net income of $33.6 million in its third quarter. The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $129.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts. _____

