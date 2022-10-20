On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022
< a min read
      

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported net income of $33.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Olney, Maryland, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $129.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

Top Stories