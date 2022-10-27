Shore Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $9.7 million in its third quarter. The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.7 million, beating Street forecasts. _____

