Shore Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 27, 2022 4:47 pm
EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $9.7 million in its third quarter.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
