T. Rowe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $384.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

