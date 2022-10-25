On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tenable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 4:17 pm
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $174.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $182 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 32 cents to 33 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $678.6 million to $680.6 million.

Top Stories