Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B

TOM KRISHER
October 19, 2022 4:20 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc.’s third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago on higher sales for the period.

The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it made $3.29 billion from July through September.

Excluding special items, the company made $1.05 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1 per share, according to data provider FactSet. Revenue rose 56% to a record $21.45 billion, but fell just short of estimates averaging $21.98 billion.

