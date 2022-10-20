On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Tesla, Union Pacific fall; AT&T, Quest Diagnostics rise

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28.

The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year.

International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30.

READ MORE

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28.

The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year.

International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Union Pacific Corp., down $13.61 to $186.45.

The railroad warned about slower growth ahead as customers ship fewer items than expected.

Super Micro Computer Inc., up $5.75 to $61.34.

The server technology company raised its earnings forecast.

AT&T Inc., up $1.20 to $16.74.

The telecommunications company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $8 to $134.66.

        Read more: Business News

The medical laboratory chain’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $19.72 to $151.11.

The lubricant and degreaser maker reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Allstate Corp., down $17.44 to $117.71.

The insurer warned investors about a big third-quarter loss.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|26 USAG Italy/Vicenza Tactical & Tech...
10|26 How CalypsoAI is Bringing Independent...
10|26 Virtual Monthly Speaker Series:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories