Tessco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 27, 2022 5:02 pm
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period.

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period.

Tessco expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.

