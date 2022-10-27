Tessco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 13 cents per share.
The wireless communications company posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period.
Tessco expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $475 million.
