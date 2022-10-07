On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

US agency ends probe of VW fuel leaks without seeking recall

The Associated Press
October 7, 2022 9:34 am
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has closed an investigation into fuel leaks in two Volkswagen SUV models without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe in March after getting complaints about fuel injectors leaking in the 2018 through 2020 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles with 3.6-liter engines.

The agency said in documents posted on its website Friday that...

READ MORE

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has closed an investigation into fuel leaks in two Volkswagen SUV models without seeking a recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe in March after getting complaints about fuel injectors leaking in the 2018 through 2020 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. The probe covered more than 196,000 vehicles with 3.6-liter engines.

The agency said in documents posted on its website Friday that its analysis of data found a relatively low failure rate, and no reports of any fires, crashes or injuries. Volkswagen’s analysis found that the vast majority of the leaks were into engine cylinders and not external. That could cause misfiring, but was not an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety, the agency said.

When it opened the probe, NHTSA said it had three complaints and 11 field reports alleging leaks near the fuel injectors. Some said fuel spewed from the engine compartment, creating the risk of a fire.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|13 Creating and Simulating Reliable Memory...
10|13 Okta Demo Desk
10|13 Succeed in Digital Business With Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories