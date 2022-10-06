Venator, JetBlue fall; , Peloton, Marathon Oil rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

McCormick & Co., down 88 cents to $72.43.

The spices and seasonings company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Venator Materials Plc., down 8 cents to 88 cents.

The British chemicals company warned investors about weak sales during the third quarter.

Marathon Oil Corp., up $1.06 to $28.25.

Energy stocks gained ground as oil prices edged higher.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up 34 cents to $8.83.

The maker of high-end exercise equipment plans to cut approximately 500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce.

Amazon.com Inc., down 65 cents to $120.30.

The internet retail giant will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 20 cents to $6.95.

The airline’s $3.8 billion bid to buy Spirit Airlines has been endorsed by two firms that advise major investors on how to vote.

Chevron Corp., up $2.89 to $161.42.

The U.S. reportedly may ease sanctions on Venezuela and allow the energy company to resume pumping oil.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $3.43 to $232.52.

Investors were disappointed by the brewer of Corona beer’s latest financial update.

