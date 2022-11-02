On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
2U: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Monday reported a loss of $121.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.57. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $232.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.6 million.

2U expects full-year revenue of $960 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWOU

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
