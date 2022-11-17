Bowlero, PTC fall; Cisco, Bath & Body Works rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 4:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.20 to $46.59.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., up $1.29 to $46.87.

The semiconductor equipment maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Bath & Body Works Inc., up $7.84 to $38.97.

The retailer’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Nvidia Corp., down $2.33 to $156.77.

The chipmaker’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall analysts’ forecasts.

Sonos Inc., up 51 cents to $17.35.

The maker of Bluetooth speakers and other audio gear reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

PTC Inc., down $5.96 to $123.87.

The product development software maker is buying ServiceMax for about $1.46 billion in cash.

Bowlero Corp., down 25 cents to $13.53.

The bowling center owner reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Children’s Place Inc., up $2.77 to $38.90.

The children’s clothing and accessories beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Top Stories