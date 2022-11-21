On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Carvana, Builders FirstSource fall; Disney, Imago rise

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Carvana Co., down $1.01 to $7.05.

The used-vehicle chain is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce.

The Walt Disney Co., up $5.78 to $97.58.

Bob Iger is returning as CEO of the entertainment company to replace Bob Chapek.

Newmont Corp., down 13 cents to $45.

The gold miner was weighed down by lower prices for the precious metal.

Imago BioSciences Inc., up $18.19 to $35.59.

Merck is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $1.35 billion.

Builders FirstSource Inc., down $4.32 to $59.88.

The construction supply company’s CEO resigned to accept another job outside of the industry.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.11 to $110.97.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $1.25 to $42.37.

Casinos with operations in China slipped amid concerns about the impact from strict new lockdown measures because of COVID-19.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 21 cents to $36.13.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.

