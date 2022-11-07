Choice Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $103.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.56 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share. The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $414.3... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $103.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.56 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $414.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

