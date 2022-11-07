On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Choice Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 6:07 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $103.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.56 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $414.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.4 million.

