Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
November 28, 2022
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 96 cents to $77.24 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 44 cents to $83.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.33 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.22 a gallon. December natural gas fell 31 cents to $6.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $13.50 to $1,755.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 48 cents $21.13 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.62 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.89 Japanese yen from 139.05 yen. The euro fell to $1.0339 from $1.0412.

