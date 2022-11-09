On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Cryptocurrencies slump again amid fallout from FTX sale

Associated Press
November 9, 2022 10:12 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance.

Bitcoin traded around $17,645, and overnight fell to its lowest level since December 2020. Just a year ago, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,990. Ethereum, the second most actively traded digital currency, fell 10%.

FTX agreed to...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance.

Bitcoin traded around $17,645, and overnight fell to its lowest level since December 2020. Just a year ago, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,990. Ethereum, the second most actively traded digital currency, fell 10%.

FTX agreed to sell itself to Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

The sudden sale was a shocking turn of events for FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was hailed as somewhat of a savior earlier this year when he helped shore up a number of cryptocurrency companies that ran into financial trouble.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

Shares of publicly traded companies with heavy exposure to crypto were also down in early trading after falling sharply on Tuesday.

Online trading platform Robinhood Markets fell more than 6% after sinking 19% Tuesday. Bankman-Fried’s holding company Emergent Fidelity Technology had a 7.5% stake in Robinhood as of Tuesday. Coinbase, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange behind Binance, was down 6% in early trading.

FTX is the latest cryptocurrency company this year to come under financial pressure as crypto assets have collapsed in value. Other failures include Celsius, a bank-like company that took in crypto deposits in exchange for yield, as well as an Asia-based hedge fund known as Three Arrows Capital.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories