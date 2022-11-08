Emergent Biosolutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75.7 million in its third quarter. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.27 per share. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $240 million in the period. Emergent Biosolutions expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

