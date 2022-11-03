Enviva: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share. The master limited partnership posted revenue of $325.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.9 million. _____

