Enviva: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 9:02 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Inc. (EVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $325.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

