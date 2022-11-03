Esab: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported earnings of $52.4 million in its third quarter. The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share. The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $620.3 million in the period. Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.10 per share.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Thursday reported earnings of $52.4 million in its third quarter.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $620.3 million in the period.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.10 per share.

