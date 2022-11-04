On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Expedia, Starbucks rise; Carvana, Syneos Health fall

The Associated Press
November 4, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Insulet Corp., up $57.65 to $313.

The maker of insulin infusion systems raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Expedia Group Inc., up $5 to $92.63.

The online travel company’s third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cognex Corp., up $3.46 to $46.04.

The maker of automated manufacturing systems reported strong third-quarter financial results.

DoorDash Inc., up $3.96 to $51.57.

The delivery company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting strong third-quarter revenue.

Starbucks Corp., up $7.18 to $91.86.

The coffee chain’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Syneos Health Inc., down $22.11 to $25.70.

The clinical research company’s third-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Atlassian Corp., down $50.44 to $123.73.

The software company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Carvana Co., down $5.59 to $8.76.

The online used-car dealer reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Top Stories