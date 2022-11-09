On Air: Panel Discussions
GlycoMimetics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 7:16 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

_____

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

Top Stories