On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Greece: Flight to New York recalled over security fear

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 4:02 pm
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns, state television reported late Thursday.

Public ERT television said the decision was taken following a request by United States authorities. Greek police officials did not immediately confirm the source of the request when asked by The Associated Press.

Officials at Athens airport said flight 209 to Newark...

READ MORE

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns, state television reported late Thursday.

Public ERT television said the decision was taken following a request by United States authorities. Greek police officials did not immediately confirm the source of the request when asked by The Associated Press.

Officials at Athens airport said flight 209 to Newark Airport had returned to Athens and landed safely. Other details were not immediately available.

The second Emirates flight, which had been bound for Dubai, was stopped in Athens before takeoff.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories