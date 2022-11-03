Hannon Armstrong: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $34.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 49 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed... READ MORE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $34.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.1 million, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28 million.

