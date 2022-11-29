On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 8:04 am
HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.

The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a water purification plant caused water pressure levels to drop.

The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The city rescinded the order shortly before 7 a.m....

The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The city rescinded the order shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.

