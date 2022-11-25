On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/25/2022

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 2:03 pm
Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 edged lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.

Long-term bond yields were relatively stable and crude oil prices fell....

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.14 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,026.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.4%, to 34,347.03.

The Nasdaq fell 58.96 points, or 0.5%, to 11,226.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.67 points, or 0.3%, to 1,869.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.78 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 601.34 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 80.29 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.46 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 740.06 points, or 15.5%.

The Dow is down 1,991.27 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,418.61 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 376.12 points, or 16.8%.

