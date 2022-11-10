On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/10/2022

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 4:21 pm
Wall Street surged to its best day since April 2020 as markets cheered a government report that inflation cooled more than expected last month.

The S&P 500 jumped 5.5% Thursday and the Dow rose nearly 1,200 points as traders took the data as a sign the worst of inflation may have passed.

Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal...

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 207.80 points, or 5.5%, to 3,956.37.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,201.43 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715.37.

The Nasdaq rose 760.97 points, or 7.4%, to 11,114.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 107.53 points, or 6.1%, to 1,867.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 185.82 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 1,312.15 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 638.89 points, or 6.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.06 points, or 3.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 809.81 points, or 17%.

The Dow is down 2,622.93 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,530.82 points, or 29%.

The Russell 2000 is down 377.39 points, or 16.8%.

Top Stories