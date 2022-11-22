On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 11/22/2022

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022
Stocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Financial and technology companies gained ground Tuesday. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices.

Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

On Tuesday:

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.64 points, or 1.4%, to 4,003.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 397.82 points, or 1.2%, to 34,098.10.

The Nasdaq rose 149.90 points, or 1.4%, to 11,174.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.30 points, or 1.2%, to 1,860.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 38.24 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 352.41 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 28.34 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.71 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 762.60 points, or 16%.

The Dow is down 2,240.20 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,470.56 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 384.87 points, or 17.1%.

Top Stories