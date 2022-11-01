On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JBG Smith Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 1, 2022
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $41.2 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $19.3 million, or 17 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $147.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $119.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBGS

Top Stories