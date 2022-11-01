J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6B deal

Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division.
The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.
Abiomed develops technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.