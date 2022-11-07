On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Kenya Airways pilots strike over benefits, stopping flights

EVELYNE MUSAMBI
November 7, 2022 11:53 am
1 min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline have been on strike for three days over a demand to honor a retirement savings plan, and it is estimated to be costing millions of dollars in losses daily.

Kenya Airways said it canceled 56 flights over the weekend, affecting 12,000 passengers. The airline puts the total losses at $2.4 million a day.

Exports of fresh produce, including flowers to Europe, and imports of pharmaceutical...

READ MORE

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline have been on strike for three days over a demand to honor a retirement savings plan, and it is estimated to be costing millions of dollars in losses daily.

Kenya Airways said it canceled 56 flights over the weekend, affecting 12,000 passengers. The airline puts the total losses at $2.4 million a day.

Exports of fresh produce, including flowers to Europe, and imports of pharmaceutical products have also been affected.

Kenya Airways boss Allan Kilavuka has told the striking pilots to resume work or face disciplinary action. The airline also posted job vacancies for pilots on its LinkedIn page.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association wants a fund for retirement savings plan reinstated with immediate effect and is pushing for the sacking of top management, accusing it of mishandling the labor dispute.

The airline’s management has said it will not negotiate with the pilots until they resume work.

On Monday, there appeared to be less chaos at the main airport in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, though the airline said about 9,000 passengers were affected by the strike. It said 25 tons of cargo had been shipped.

Kenya Airways suffered financial losses before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The management had suspended contributions to the staff retirement fund, saying the airline could not afford it.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|13 SC22
11|13 Where the Future of Health Happens
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories