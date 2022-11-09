On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Kenya Airways pilots’ strike set to end after 4 days

EVELYNE MUSAMBI
November 9, 2022 2:18 am
< a min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike.

The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.

Kenya Airways has been on a recovery path after suffering losses before and during the...

READ MORE

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike.

The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.

Kenya Airways has been on a recovery path after suffering losses before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and had said it could not afford to pay into the fund.

The airline had threatened disciplinary action against striking pilots and even advertised vacancies. The airline estimated daily losses to be $2.4 million.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Kenya Airways on Tuesday welcomed the court ruling and assured its customers that it would “do everything possible to return to normalcy in the shortest time possible.”

The pilots union also asked its almost 400 members to do everything possible to restore normalcy.

Scheduled flights are expected to operate normally on Wednesday.

The stalemate affected thousands of travelers. Dozens of flights had been canceled and fresh produce, including flowers for Europe, was left rotting at the Nairobi airport.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories