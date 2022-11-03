On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Associated Press
November 3, 2022 1:21 pm
< a min read
      

The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, almost 700 employees, as it attempts to reduce operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs. The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Lyft Inc., whose sales growth has been shrinking over the past year, will report its third-quarter financial results on Monday.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|9 SecureWorld Seattle
11|9 Hand & Power Tools-Support Your...
11|9 How Automation Bots are Helping the New...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories