On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

MacroGenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 3, 2022 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three...

READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|9 SecureWorld Seattle
11|9 Hand & Power Tools-Support Your...
11|9 How Automation Bots are Helping the New...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories