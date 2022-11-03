MacroGenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter. The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three... READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

