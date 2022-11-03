Marriott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $630 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.69 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.77 to $1.84. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.51 to $6.58 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
