Marriott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $630 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.69 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.77 to $1.84. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.51 to $6.58 per share.

